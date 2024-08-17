Social Circle Redskins open 2024 campaign with 48-41 road win over Oglethorpe County

LEXINGTON, Ga. — The Redskins started the season with an instant classic that came down to the wire and ended in a win.

Oglethorpe's quarterback was seemingly unstoppable. Scrambling as time expired, he fumbled the football on the one-yard line.

Recovered by the Redskins after uncovering a dogpile of all dogpiles, there was a ‘W’ for the Redskins.

Jaylen Victor put up an all-time performance, finding the end zone three times, including a kick return.

Preston Guy was perfect, with four extra points and two field goals.

Luke Cross had a slow start in the air, but found Jude Nelson twice for touchdowns in the second half.

While the game was high-scoring, the Redskins defense providing opportunities for the offense, as they forced three fumbles and caught two interceptions. When the lights were brightest, the Redskins defense came through, stopping the potential game-winning drive.

Special teams were on point, with two touchdowns and one punt nailed down to the one-yard line. Guy, Victor and Elliot Hamilton were the special teams trio to put points on the board.

Social Circle received the ball to start the game. The Redskins had no issues moving the ball down the field until they entered the redzone, where they suffered a sack and two tackles for loss.

The Redskins defense was locked in on their first outing, giving up only two yards and blocking the punt. The blocked punt allowed for optimal field positioning, which the Redskins capitalized on thanks to the legs and grit of Victor. Victor got his name called on all four plays, and found paydirt on fourth down leading to the 10-0 advantage that Social Circle took into the second quarter.

Oglethorpe did not stay quiet though, and converted a pass completion that eventually led to a 10-7 ballgame.

Then both special teams got involved, with Elliot Hamilton returning the ball 73 yards down the field for a touchdown. But Oglethorpe responded with one of their own on the ensuing kickoff, so the score moved to 17-13. Oglethorpe missed the point after attempt.

A couple of broken tackles put the Redskins down 20-17, and the Redskins did not have an answer on the following drive. However, a well-placed punt from Guy pinned Oglethorpe’s offense to their own one-yard line.

The Redskins defense kept Oglethorpe pinned and forced a punt.

Victor found his name being called upon again, and again he delivered. Victor showed off his best Superman impression when he dove into the endzone to take the lead back late in the second quarter.

Both teams found the endzone twice in the third. Cross found his first passing touchdown on a screen to Nelson. Victor returned a kickoff 86 yards to the end zone.

While Victor went down in the fourth with an injury, the Cross-Nelson connection came through in the clutch, a 50 yard touchdown to retake the lead.

Social Circle moves to 1-0 on the season with the nailbiter win and will play at home against Warren County next Friday.