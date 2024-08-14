Social Circle Redskins challenged in preseason scrimmage with Tattnall Square

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle's football team had its preseason scrimmage last Friday in which the Redskins hosted Tattnall Square.

It was a good opportunity for head coach Robert Patton's squad to get live reps against another opponent, but they dealt with many challenges along the way.

First off, the Redskins were not even able to get a half of football completed before inclement weather showed up.

In the second quarter, both teams headed into the locker rooms, and fans left for their cars as an hour-and-10 minute lightning delay ensued.

Additionally, the game itself was highly competitive.

Social Circle led Tattnall Square 10-7 before the weather delay hit, but by the time Patton pulled the varsity players in the second half, the Redskins trailed the Trojans 21-19.

Patton told The Walton Tribune he thought his players performed well, though.

"It went well. We were ahead until the lightning delay hit," Patton said. "We had just returned a kick off to their 35-yard line when we had to leave the field. We came back out and ended up kicking a field goal, and they scored after that before returning a tipped screen pass for a touchdown. We scored on the first drive of the second half, but failed to get the two-point conversion, but overall I'd say our guys played well."

There were multiple Redskins that stood out, but Jaylen Victor's performance may have been the most noticeable.

The 5-foot-10 senior has been playing cornerback for Social Circle since his sophomore year, but this season, he has also moved to the offensive backfield to help share the running load with Jameccus Hardge.

Not only did Victor have a couple of pass breakups against the Trojans, but he also rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, showing he can contribute on both sides of the ball.

Patton acknowledged that Victor really stepped up his play when his teammates needed it the most.

"[Victor] returned the opening kickoff to the house for a touchdown, and then had an interception on top of a couple of pass breakups," Patton said. "He had a great half of football for a young man and may have surprised some people."

Luke Cross was another player featured in the Redskins' offense.

Cross is a senior who will be stepping into the starting quarterback roll after former field general Sean Crews graduated, and Patton praised him for his consistency this offseason.

"He didn't miss a single day of workouts or 7-on-7 all summer," Patton said. "He was in a tough situation last Friday, because it was pouring down rain, and a majority of our skill kids also run track, so they've only been out there the past week. I think he'll continue to grow his confidence as he plays more."

While Social Circle was consistent in some aspects of the game, there were other aspects that Patton believes the team will need to work on ahead of their season opener at Oglethorpe this Friday.

"Last Friday, there were times where we were extremely physical, but there were other times where we weren't, so going into this Friday, we need to be more consistent," Patton said. "We need to be more consistent blocking and getting off blocks, tackling and then avoid turning the ball over."

Defensively, there were many Redskins that played well in the scrimmage, and a lot of those players will lead that unit out onto the field this Friday.

Corey Moore and Bristol Evans were a few of the talented defenders Patton touched on when discussing his front seven.

"Corey Moore had a great spring game on both the offensive and defensive lines, he played well last week, and I expect a big game from him this Friday," Patton said. "I also hope to see Bristol Evans have a good game at the inside linebacker position. They'll both be guys that makes sure our defense is getting lined up right and knows the play."

Social Circle has a relatively experienced team this season, and it hopes to improve on its 4-7 finish to the 2023 season.