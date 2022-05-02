PREP SOCCER: Lady Redskins battle Commerce for A-Public crown

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — On Tuesday, May 3, the Social Circle Lady Redskins traveled to Macon on a quest to accomplish one thing: Win the state title. A familiar foe stood in their way, though.

The Lady Redskins faced Region 8A-Public rival, Commerce Lady Tigers for all the marbles.

Social Circle entered the match standing at 22-1 with their lone loss coming against Commerce on Feb. 7 on the road. On March 10, the Lady Redskins gave the Lady Tigers their lone loss of 2022 winning 3-1 at home.

Both teams have had similar playoff runs, too.

Commerce defeated Montgomery County 14-0 in the first round, 10-0 against Claxton in round two and downed Towns County 5-1 on April 28, punching Commerce’s ticket to the big game.

On the other hand, Social Circle enjoyed back-to-back 10-0 wins over Drew Charter and Irwin County in rounds one and two, respectively. The Lady Redskins triumphed over Metter in round three 7-0 and edged out a 3-1 victory over Atlanta Classical Academy.

Tuesday’s match commenced at 5 p.m., after the The Covington News’ deadline for this publication. The News will provide full coverage of the state championship match in the weekend edition. Visit CovNews.com and follow @CovNewsSports on Twitter for the latest updates.