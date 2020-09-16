PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins ready for rivalry rumble

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — After spending the first two weeks of the new season on the road, the Social Circle High School football team will finally get to play at home this week.

The Redskins bounced back nicely from a disappointing season-opening loss to George Walton Academy with a win last-minute win over Providence Christian last Friday.

Trailing the Storm 16-6 heading into the locker room, sophomore quarterback Logan Cross led Social Circle back into contention with a pair of touchdown passes in the second half. Senior kicker Aaron Aune eventually played the role of hero by drilling a 22-yard field goal with just two ticks of the clock remaining, lifting his club to the 31-28 victory.

But after playing a couple of schools their own size, the Redskins will face a program four classifications higher in cross-county foe Walnut Grove. It’s the first meeting between the two local programs.

Both are trying to get their teams moving in the right direction.

Under first-year head coach Rob Patton, the Redskins are hoping for a breakthrough season after returning several key players and dropping down in classification from Class AA to A. However, after suffering a lopsided loss to GWA and needing a late comeback to beat the struggling Storm last week, Social Circle appears to still be a work in progress.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lost their 15th straight game last week. They were trounced by New Manchester, 39-7, in their season opener and fell behind by three touchdowns at halftime last week to rival Monroe Area in a 28-14 loss. They showed some resilience late, holding the Hurricanes to no points and just 53 yards in the second half, but they’ll go into Friday still searching for their first win since Oct. 5, 2018.