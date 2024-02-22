Social Circle Redskins, Newton Rams split soccer matchups

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Friday, Feb. 16, the Newton varsity boys grabbed a 5-2 victory that was never in doubt against the visiting Social Circle Redskins. Newton varsity girls did not have the same success, as it took a 10-0 loss for the fourth consecutive game.

Lady Redskins stay perfect against the Lady Rams

The Lady Rams were unable to find an answer to their defensive struggles despite some glimmers of hope in their home matchup against Social Circle. The Lady Redskins’ attacking front consisting of Peyton Brooks, Taylor Bramlett and Alana Ferguson were too much for Newton to corral.

Brooks had a hat trick and two assists while Bramlett and Ferguson accounted for two and three goals, respectively.

The game was scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the first half, but then Brooks broke through the Lady Rams’ defense.

Brooks scored a go-ahead goal with 29:57 remaining in the first half. Ferguson joined Brooks in the scoring column minutes later with a goal of her own at the 27:14 mark.

After a few more scoreless minutes where it looked like the Rams’ had managed to stop the bleeding, Brooks broke through twice in quick succession off of a corner kick and a breakaway goal at the 23-minute mark.

Down 4-0 with over half the time still on the clock, the Redskins started to pour it on the Rams, doubling the score to make it 8-0 in the next five minutes of playing time.

The referees called for a running clock around the 15-minute mark in the first half and eventually the mercy rule was called at halftime.

Rams claim first win of the season

The varsity boys game was a different story though, with the Rams coming out on top.

Newton struck first at the 30:39 mark in the first half with Brady Williams scoring a header off a corner kick from Juan Blancas.

Just over 10 minutes later, the Rams put another goal on the board with a score from Caleb Forbes.

The Redskins answered back late in the first half.

Social Circle got past the defense, which allowed Jed Stapp an opportunity to have a one-on-one against the goalkeeper to make the score 2-1. This would remain the score heading into halftime.

Newton’s varsity boys were not done, though, as Jose Raymando scored a goal off of a pass into the box from Sam Velasquez.

Both teams had chances over the rest of the half, including a penalty kick for the Redskins. However, the penalty, along with the rebound shot, were saved by the Rams’ goalkeeper.

The scoring drought was broken with seven minutes remaining when Williams scored another goal assisted again by Blancas.

Newton put away one more goal to earn its biggest lead of the season at a score of 5-1.

In the final minutes, Social Circle put one more shot into the net to make the score 5-2, but it left Newton with a loss.

The Newton boys team followed its win over the Redskins with a 6-0 victory against Southwest Dekalb on Tuesday, Feb. 20. On the same day, the Lady Rams fell 4-0 to the Lady Panthers.

Newton’s next matchup will be in Region 4-AAAAAAA play on the road against the Archer Tigers on Friday, Feb. 23.

Following the win over the Lady Rams on Friday, the Lady Redskins were back on the pitch against George Walton Academy on Friday, Feb. 23.

The Redskins’ boys soccer team will look to rebound from the loss against the Winder-Barrow on Tuesday, Feb. 27.