Social Circle Redskins highlight Newton-County-area teams competing in state championships

MACON, Ga. — Newton County-area teams competed in the GHSA wrestling state championships from Thursday Feb. 15 to Saturday, Feb. 17.

By events end, the Social Circle Redskins had multiple champions.

Out of the 14 Redskins that made it to state, six came home with first place finishes.

Cohen Hargrove (106-pound weight class) took home the championship with a decision win over Tyler Prinzo of Mt. Pisgah.

Connor Castillo (113-pound weight class) earned first place with a win via fall over Temple’s Corbin Xayabouth-Jones.

Braydon Mitchell (120-pound weight class) had a first place win against Mt. Zion’s Nick Samples via fall.

James Sievers (132-pound weight class) defeated Mt. Pisgah’s Pierre Nelson via fall to claim first place.

Curtis Duren (138-pound weight class) took the first place finish with a decision win over Carter Fleming of Elbert County.

Sean Crews (165-pound weight class) wrapped up Social Circle’s first place wins with a victory via fall over Dublin’s Lucas Coley.

Lauden Ethridge (126-pound weight class) earned a second place finish in the event while Dane Kracht (150-pound weight class) took home third place.

Caden Prater (157-pound weight class) and Levi Kendall (175-pound weight class) each finished in fourth place in their respective weight classes.

Cale Prater (144-pound weight class) and Dillon Evans (215-pound weight class) each ended the event in sixth place.

Xzavion Colclough (190-pound weight class) and Nick Morrell (285-pound weight class) competed at the state meet for Social Circle, but did not place.

Eastside sent seven wrestlers to the state championships. Out of the seven, three placed in the event.

The top placement for the Eagles was courtesy of freshman Micah Mostek (106-pound weight class). Mostek earned a fourth place finish in the state championships.

Dylan Byanes (138-pound weight class) and Demani Fleming (165-pound weight class) each ended the event with a sixth place finish in their respective weight classes.

Charles Henderson (120-pound weight class), Hasaan Williams (132-pound weight class), Jordan Amedee (144-pound weight class) and Jertavious Allen (157-pound weight class) competed in the event for Eastside, but did not place.

Alcovy’s lone wrestler in the state championships was Makhai Jones (175-pound weight class).

Jones suffered a pair of defeats via decision in the first round of the championship and in the first round of the consolation.

The Newton Rams had Malachi Riley (165-pound weight class) and Aaron Tillman (215-pound weight class) compete in the state championships in Macon.

In the end, both Rams wrestlers suffered a pair of losses via fall in the first round of the championship and in the first round of consolation.