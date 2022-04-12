RYSA hosts Charity Cup

CONYERS, Ga. — Over last weekend, the United Home Schoolers, based in Covington, participated in the Charity Cup at the Rockdale Youth Soccer Association in Conyers.

The Charity Cup is a Southeastern regional soccer tournament that raises donations for the four local pregnancy centers: Newton Pregnancy Resource Center, Refuge Pregnancy and Resource Center, Pregnancy Resource Center of Henry County and Walton Pregnancy Resource Center.

This year, 42 teams from five states (Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama competed. Last year, there were 29 teams.

Teams competed on the varsity, junior varsity and middle school levels for both boys and girls soccer.

United Home Schoolers, a non-profit organization, had its players, families and friends serve by organizing and running the tournament this year. Volunteers led the collection of donations, concessions, field attendants and all the setup. Local sponsors and other local volunteers help serve, too.

“[Volunteers and sponsors] help bless and serve the centers that love and support these women and babies in our local communities,” organizers Steven and Lisa Joyce said in a press release.



