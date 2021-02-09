PREP WRESTLING: Local wrestlers shine at region tournaments

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton senior Kawaskee Teemer put on a brilliant show for the Rams on Saturday as he wrestled his way to a Region 4-AAAAAAA title.

Grappling with Grayson’s Daniel Leiva in the 145-pound finals, Teemer pinned his opponent to collect the victory and improve to 10-0 on the year. Meanwhile, fellow Ram Jahaad Sowell earned a second-place finish in the 220-pound bracket while Newton placed fifth as a team.

Teemer and Sowell punched their tickets to the upcoming traditional state tournament. They’ll be joined by teammates Landyn Camp (132 pounds) and Keshawn Haywood (138 pounds), both of which placed third in their respective weight classes after winning in the consolation finals.

Alcovy and Eastside also produced positive results in their region tournaments over the weekend.

At the Region 3-AAAAAA tournament, Tiger teammates Armani Russ (182 pounds) and Desmond Page (285 pounds) qualified for the state tournament with top-four finishes.

Eastside powered its way to a fifth-place finish in Region 8-AAAAA behind the perfomances of state qualifiers Hunter Fuquad (113 pounds), James Brundage (126 pounds), Jatarus Reed (170 pounds), Kyan Bennett (182 pounds), Chase Barney (195 pounds) and Cameron Fleming (220 pounds).

The GHSA Traditional State Wrestling Champiohships will take place Feb. 9-13 at the Macon Centreplex.