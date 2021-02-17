PREP WRESTLING: Davin Waldrop wins state title for Piedmont Academy

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Piedmont Academy senior Davin Waldrop captured the GISA state wrestling championship at 138 pounds last weekend.

Waldrop finished the 2020-2021 season undefeated and won his championship match 6-0.

“I was impressed with what he did,” said coach Kaden Miller. “He had wrestled for us his sophomore season but last year broke his ankle during football and missed his junior season wrestling. He returned this year and really was a standout.”

Miller said he was not surprised at how well Waldrop performed but said other people have been.

“We were not able to wrestle that much this season and after he missed last year, he was something of an unknown to some,” he added.

The senior said he began wrestling during the eighth grade and has worked to improve each year.

“After losing my junior season to injury, this year I worked harder than I ever have, running every day and so on,” Waldrop said. “This year, my senior season, I came back and won state. This was the best feeling I have ever had because I knew that all my hard work and emotions for the sport had paid off. The feeling I had in the middle of that stadium was unmatched and I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life. I couldn't have done it without the support and help from Coach Miller, Coach Ty and the rest of my wrestling team.”

Mat Cougars Daniel Joseph (10) was fourth and Scott Swann (113) and Ray LaCroy (120) were both fifth in their respective weight classes.

The GISA state wrestling tournament was held in Americus at the Storm Dome.

“We were able to send seven wrestlers to state,” Miller said. “It has been a rough season battling COVID but I was glad to see it end on such a positive note.”