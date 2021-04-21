PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Peachtree Academy, Covington Academy on brink of winning playoff series

COVINGTON, Ga. — A pair of local softball teams are headed to winner-takes-all Game 3s in the first round of the GAPPS state playoffs.

Peachtree Academy earned the No. 3 seed in the postseason by winning its region outright. The Lady Cougars were then pitted against No. 6 Calvary Christian School out of Columbus in the best-of-three opening round.

The two clubs squared off in a doubleheader Tuesday and split the difference. Peachtree Academy collected a 3-2 victory in Game 1, but Calvary Christian bounced back with a 5-3 win in Game 2.

The series will be decided Thursday when they battle once again in Game 3 at the Earl O’Neal Sports Complex in Conyers at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the second round to take on The King’s Academy, the No. 2 seed, beginning Monday, April 26.

Meanwhile, Covington Academy also qualified for the postseason as the No. 5 seed, setting up a three-game series with No. 4 Skipstone Academy.

The Lady Bulldogs were victorious in Game 1, 12-7, on Monday, but the Lady Warriors earned a 7-6 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday to tie the series. The teams are scheduled to face off once against at Skipstone Academy in Griffin at 11 a.m., with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Lyndon Academy in the second round next week.

For more coverage of the GAPPS softball state playoffs, please check back at CovNews.com.