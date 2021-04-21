By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Peachtree Academy, Covington Academy on brink of winning playoff series
The Lady Cougars and Lady Bulldogs will play Game 3s this week with trips to the second round on the line
Softball

COVINGTON, Ga. — A pair of local softball teams are headed to winner-takes-all Game 3s in the first round of the GAPPS state playoffs.

Peachtree Academy earned the No. 3 seed in the postseason by winning its region outright. The Lady Cougars were then pitted against No. 6 Calvary Christian School out of Columbus in the best-of-three opening round.

The two clubs squared off in a doubleheader Tuesday and split the difference. Peachtree Academy collected a 3-2 victory in Game 1, but Calvary Christian bounced back with a 5-3 win in Game 2.

The series will be decided Thursday when they battle once again in Game 3 at the Earl O’Neal Sports Complex in Conyers at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the second round to take on The King’s Academy, the No. 2 seed, beginning Monday, April 26.

Meanwhile, Covington Academy also qualified for the postseason as the No. 5 seed, setting up a three-game series with No. 4 Skipstone Academy.

The Lady Bulldogs were victorious in Game 1, 12-7, on Monday, but the Lady Warriors earned a 7-6 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday to tie the series. The teams are scheduled to face off once against at Skipstone Academy in Griffin at 11 a.m., with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Lyndon Academy in the second round next week.

For more coverage of the GAPPS softball state playoffs, please check back at CovNews.com.