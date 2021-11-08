PREP SOFTBALL: More than 25 players earn All-Region accolades

Multiple area softball players were recently awarded All-Region honors.

Between Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, more than 25 players were recognized.





ALCOVY

The Alcovy Lady Tigers are an overall young softball team this year. But that didn’t deter them being voted onto the Region 3-AAAAAA All-Region teams.

From freshmen to seniors, Alcovy players appeared on this year’s teams.

Cinayah Williams and Kaitlyn Williams were voted onto the First Team All-Region team. Senior Lexi McDonald joined them, too.

On the Second Team, sophomores Ashlyn Hoy, Mackenzie Parrot and McKenzie Johnson each made an appearance.

Senior Kayla Lovelace received Honorable Mention as a senior.





EASTSIDE

When the Region 8-AAAAA’s All-Region teams were announced, it seemed like it was just the Eastside Lady Eagles’ roster.

Eight Lady Eagles were voted on by the region’s coaches to make it on the three teams and receive honorable mention.

But the highest honor was awarded to Natalie Ray.

Ray was voted as the Region 8-AAAAA player of the year.

Fellow Lady Eagles were also recognized.

Heather Henderson, Lauren Burnett and Dezaria Johnson were voted as First Team All-Region. Jada Brown and Emma Hopper received Second Team All-Region while Anslee Saunchegraw and Christina Grant received Honorable Mention.





NEWTON

Three Newton High School Lady Rams received votes of confidence.

Region 4-AAAAAA’s softball coaches voted for All-Region teams.

Hayden Pearson, Kyla Stroud and Elle Standard made the cut for the Lady Rams.

This year’s recognition gives Pearson and Stroud multiple All-Region team appearances in their Lady Rams’ careers. Pearson was voted on as a pitcher while Stroud’s vote came for her performance at the plate. Standard makes her first appearance as a sophomore pitcher.

As a senior, Pearson will graduate from the team in May. Stroud and Standard will return next season for their senior and junior years, respectively.





SOCIAL CIRCLE

Multiple Lady Redskins headlined the All-Region teams for Region 8A-Public.

From individual honors to honorable mentions, Social Circle softball players were featured.

And it all started with Region 8A-Public player of the year.

Alexa Wykoff received this honor that is voted on by region coaches.

It didn’t stop there, though.

Social Circle accounted for both Co-Region Pitchers of the Year with Madalyn Spinks and Macy Langley sharing the honor.

Six other Lady Redskins appeared in the Nov. 2 announcement.

Gracis Jones, Halie Richardson, Morgan Chambers and Kaylynn Scaffe were voted as First Team All-Region. Avery Bedsole made it to the Second Team All-Region. And, as a freshman, Savannah Frachiseur received honorable mention.



