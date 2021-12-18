PREP SOFTBALL: Area’s Elite

COVINGTON, Ga. — In 2021, all four area high school’s softball teams qualified for the state playoffs. After the season concluded, 27 players made appearances on their respective All-Region teams.
So, the staff at The Covington News took all of the players’ stats from this past season along with any special honors and voted on an All-Covington News Softball Team.
It all starts with the four special awards: Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year, Slugger of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Most Valuable Player:
Natalie Ray, Eastside
As the Lady Eagles’ centerfielder, it seemed like Natalie Ray was everywhere on the softball field. From her stellar defensive play to her performance at the plate, Ray really separated herself from the rest of the players in the area.
Ray concluded the season with .512 batting average that included nine home runs, 23 RBIs and accounted for 44 total runs on the season.
Additionally, Ray placed herself in the Eastside history books in 2021.
She stole 27 bases during her senior campaign that gave her the stolen base record for the Lady Eagles’ program. That wouldn’t have been possible without her .592 on-base percentage.
Region 8-AAAAA coaches recognized her remarkable season, too, by voting Ray as the region’s player of the year.
Ray will be a freshman playing for the Ole Miss Lady Rebels next season.
Pitcher of the Year:
Macy Langley, Social Circle
Newton County had some solid pitching performances in 2021. It was a close call, but ultimately Macy Langley was chosen to receive this honor.
Langley pitched 81.1 innings where she had a 2.15 ERA and 57 total strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle.
The junior’s season was capped off with a region accolade.
Region 8A-Public coaches voted Langley as Co-Region Pitcher of the Year along with her teammate Madalyn Spinks.
Langley’s contributions were vital to the Lady Redskins capturing a region title and placing fourth overall in the state.
Langley will be a main contributor returning for her senior campaign.
Slugger of the Year:
Kyla Stroud, Newton
Kyla Stroud’s performance at the plate in 2021 proves why she mainly spends her time as a designated hitter for Newton
The junior Lady Ram recorded a .409 batting average and contributed with 33 RBIs and added three home runs to her resume.
Region 4-AAAAAAA took notice of her significant contributions, too.
Region coaches voted Stroud onto the All-Region team once the season concluded.
Next season, Stroud will return as a senior for the Lady Rams. She’ll look to add more remarkable numbers to her high school career.
Freshman of the Year:
Cinayah Williams, Alcovy
It’s no secret that it’s tough for any player to earn enough votes to be featured on the All-Region First Team, much less as a freshman.
Cinayah Williams defied all odds during her freshman season being voted onto the First Team for Region 3-AAAAAA.
And deservingly so.
Williams seemed to become the Lady Tigers’ ace moving into the offseason. She pitched 48 innings and recorded 40 strikeouts and posted a 4.02 ERA.
But it didn’t stop there for Williams.
In addition to her performance on the mound, Williams had a .432 batting average, .500 on base percentage, one home run, 20 RBI and tallied 14 runs.
Williams is part of the young core for the Lady Tigers that propelled them to their first playoff appearance in five seasons.
Coach of the Year:
Miranda Lamb, Alcovy
Four seasons ago, Miranda Lamb took the reins of the Lady Tiger softball program. She was tasked with returning a winning tradition back to the program at Alcovy.
While there’s been gradual progression the past few years, this season Lamb and the Lady Tigers accomplished a goal of theirs: Qualify for the state playoffs.
Prior to this year’s postseason appearance, it’d been five years since the last one for Alcovy.
The Lady Tigers accomplished this all while having a very young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores leading the way.
But Lamb was at the helm of it all and seems to have the softball program trending in the right direction with a bright future ahead.
Here are other selections that are broken down by position group:
All-Covington News Team
PITCHERS
• Hayden Pearson, Newton, senior
- 58.1 IP, 55 Ks. 5.036 ERA
- All-Region selection for Region 4-AAAAAAA
• Dezaria Johnson, Eastside, senior
- 88.2 IP, 75 Ks, 2.13 ERA
-1st Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA
INFIELDERS
• Lauren Burnett, Eastside, senior, shortstop
- .442 BA, .552 OBP, 5 SB, 4 HR, 26 RBIs, 31 R and .890 FP
- 1st Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA
• Kaitlyn Williams, Alcovy, freshman, second base
- .391 BA, .458 OBP, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 7 BB, .975 FP
- 1st Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA
• Savannah Frachiseur, Social Circle, freshman, third base
- .329 BA, .387 OBP, 18 RBI, 14 R, 9 BB, .961 FP
- Honorable Mention for Region 8A-Public
• Alexa Wykoff, Social Circle, senior, shortstop
- .360 BA, .444 OBP, 1 HR, 21 RBI, 29 R, 12 BB, .922 FP
- Region 8A-Public Player of the Year
OUTFIELDERS
• D’myia Jackson, Newton, senior
- .329 BA, .390 OBP, 3 HR 14 RBI, 6 SB, .952 FP
• Kayla Lovelace, Alcovy, senior
- .243 BA, .391 OBP, 4 RBI, 6 BB and .826 FP
- Honorable Mention for Region 3-AAAAAA
• Halie Richardson, Social Circle, junior
- .354 BA, .443 OBP, 19 RBI, 14 BB, 21 SB, .920 FP
- 1st Team All-Region for Region 8A-Public
CATCHERS
• Heather Henderson, Eastside, senior
- .319 batting average, .364 OBP, 19 RBI
- 1st Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA
• Mackenzie Parrott, Alcovy, sophomore
- .283 batting average, .328 OBP, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 8 R, 3 BB, .946 FP
- 2nd Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA
HONORABLE MENTION
• Lexi McDonald, Alcovy, senior, first base
- .405 BA, .429 OBP, 1 HR, 21 RBI, 18 R,
- 1st Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA
• Emma Hopper, Eastside, junior, first base
- .443 BA, .534 OBP, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 9 BB
- 2nd Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA
• Elle Standard, Newton, sophomore, pitcher
- 90.4 IP,, 42 Ks, 3.93 ERA
- All-Region selection for Region 4-AAAAAAA
• Morgan Chambers, Social Circle, senior, pitcher
- 31.2 IP, 1.105 ERA, 19 K and 4 BB
- 1st Team All-Region for Region 8A-Public
The 2021 All-Covington News Team was selected by a panel including Sports Editor Phillip B. Hubbard, Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck and News Editor Tom Spigolon.