PREP SOFTBALL: Area’s Elite

Most Valuable Player:

Natalie Ray, Eastside

As the Lady Eagles’ centerfielder, it seemed like Natalie Ray was everywhere on the softball field. From her stellar defensive play to her performance at the plate, Ray really separated herself from the rest of the players in the area.

Ray concluded the season with .512 batting average that included nine home runs, 23 RBIs and accounted for 44 total runs on the season.

Additionally, Ray placed herself in the Eastside history books in 2021.

She stole 27 bases during her senior campaign that gave her the stolen base record for the Lady Eagles’ program. That wouldn’t have been possible without her .592 on-base percentage.

Region 8-AAAAA coaches recognized her remarkable season, too, by voting Ray as the region’s player of the year.

Ray will be a freshman playing for the Ole Miss Lady Rebels next season.



