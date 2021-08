PREP SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Social Circle

8/9 vs. Franklin 9-1 L





Newton

8/7 vs. Lamar County (Game 1) 8-2 W

8/7 vs, Upson-Lee (Game 2) 9-4 L

8/7 vs. Pike County (Game 3) 15-2 L

8/10 vs. Heritage 5-0 W

8/12 vs. Brookwood 9-1 L





Eastside

No games were played due to a COVID-19 outbreak





Alcovy

Doubleheader vs. Discovery final scores weren’t posted at time of publication





Piedmont Academy

8/2 vs. Bulloch Academy(Game 1) 6-1 L

8/2 vs Bulloch Academy (Game 2) 10-5 W

8/10 vs. Locust Grove 2-0 L





George Walton

Academy

8/9 vs. Commerce 8-0 W

8/11 vs. Madison County 7-3 W

8/12 vs. Loganville 4-1 L





Peachtree Academy

No final scores were posted at time of publication