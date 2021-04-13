PREP GOLF: Piedmont wins region championship

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Piedmont Academy’s golf team outplayed the field on Monday as the Cougars brought home a region championship trophy.

Competing at The Club at Shoal Creek in Griffin, Piedmont was led by low medalist Ryan Holder with a round of 94. The top four scores for the Cougars were very close which helped the team emerge as region champion, coach Will Johnson said.

Banks Benton had a round of 95 followed closely by Ridge Stroud at 96. Landon Conner completed the course with a 99. Teammate Anthony Brown finished at 115.

“The championship was a team effort,” Johnson said. “Our top four golfers were almost identical with their scores. They went out and played a consistent round and let others make the mistakes.

Oak Mountain was region runner-up followed by St. George, LaGrange Academy and Windsor. Benton, Stroud, Conner and Holder were each named All-Region for the 2021 season.

Johnson said it was the first region golf title for the school since the 1990s.

“Our golfers just go out and have fun,” their coach said. “They enjoy competing together. It’s great to see them earn this honor.”

While the Cougars will compete in some additional regular season matches, the 2021 GISA state golf tournament will be Monday, April 26, at Brunswick Country Club.