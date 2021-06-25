PREP BASKETBALL: Greenwood inks NLI with Gardner-Webb

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Coach Will Johnson has always believed Bradley Greenwood possesses unlimited potential on the basketball court.

Greenwood will now have the opportunity to continue his hoops career at the next level after signing with Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C., last week. The Piedmont Academy senior was a two-time All-Region player and helped the Cougars to the Elite Eight on two occasions.

“Bradley was on my first team here and played for me for four years,” Johnson said. “He helped turn the program around and was a big part of winning more than 60 games during his career.”

The coach said playing at the next level will be a great opportunity for his player.

“I have always said Bradley has as much potential as anyone I have coached,” Johnson said. “I am glad he is getting this opportunity.”

Greenwood’s AAU coach called him early this month and told him of the opportunity at Gardner-Webb. The senior was already set to attend Augusta University since it was somewhat close to home.

After discussing the opportunity with his family, Greenwood visited the Gardner-Webb campus. Greenwood was impressed with what he saw and decided to make the commitment.

“I am very thankful to God for this opportunity and didn’t want to pass it up,” he said.