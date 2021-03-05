PREP BASEBALL: Diamond Cougars putting in work for new season

MONTICELLO, Ga. —With the disappointment of the 2020 season still fresh on its mind, the Piedmont Academy baseball team is set to begin the trip down the road of the 2021 schedule.

Players and coaches are hoping COVID-19, which is still an ongoing issue, does not wreck this season like it did the previous one.

Matt Britt enters his second year with the Piedmont program and had been dealing with not having his entire roster in the preseason. Several players were still involved in basketball season until this past Saturday.

“We are working but it’s tough not having everyone there,” Britt said. “We are really just doing individual work now and not much team-oriented drills.”

The 2020 opener scheduled for Tuesday of this week against Trinity Christian School in Dublin was rained out, which actually benefits the Cougars in terms of preseason preparation.

Britt has only been able to hold practices with his entire team starting this week.

“We should be pretty good before all is said and done,” he said “I am not sure how fast it will happen.”

Senior Cameron Mobley, a senior left-hander who has signed with North Georgia, will help lead the pitching staff. Junior David Bishop, another left-hander, returns after working some in the relief in the handful of games the Diamond Cougars were able to play in 2020.

Gavin Mask is in his first year with the program and Britt said he already sees solid potential.

“He is going to be a good player and is only a junior,” Britt said “In addition to pitcher, we are still looking [at] whether to use him in the infield or outfield. He has looked good in both.”

Senior Jeb Satterfield, a 6-8 pitcher and first baseman, will also be a key player.

“Our pitching will have to carry us this year,” Britt said. “We are going to have to work to get runs. We have to figure who is going to lead us at the plate.”

Another area of concern for Piedmont is the ongoing search for someone to step in at the catcher position.

The Cougars were 2-3 last spring when the season was brought to a stop due to COVID-19. The team was 1-0 in region play at the time.