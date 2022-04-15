PREP ATHLETICS: GHSA votes to eliminate class 7A beginning in 2024

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Monday, April 11, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) voted to eliminate the 7A classification. The change will take place beginning in 2024 and will remain in effect until at least 2026.

Monday’s vote was unanimous by the GHSA, 12-0 after the issue was first presented in March 2022’s meeting.

So, in two years, the largest classification will be 6A.

Despite the change, though, the official proposal given in April 11’s meeting had an added stipulation.

While Class 7A is being eliminated, the Division 1 and Division 2 splits in Class A will remain through 2024-2026.

Locally, the decision would directly affect Newton High School, as it is currently classifed as a 7A school.

Newton’s athletic director could not be reached before this publication’s deadline. Continued coverage and updates to this story can be found at CovNews.com.