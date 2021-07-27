Post 32 sweeps way to state title

CONYERS, Ga. — For the first time since 2016, Covington Post 32 stands alone as the state’s best American Legion baseball team.

Post 192 made the trip from Evans, Ga., to Henson-Carr Legion Field in Conyers this past weekend for a best-of-three state tournament series against Post 32. Covington rolled to an 11-0 victory on Friday night before pulling out a 5-4 win in come-from-behind fashion Saturday to complete the sweep.

With the victory, Post 32 won the 2021 Georgia American Legion State Championship and earned its spot in the Southeast Regional Tournament in August.

“It shows a lot of character in our team that we got out in front early, and then it was kind of back and forth, and a good ballgame. That’s what you want to see,” Post 32 team manager Bill Dallas said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Following a back-and-forth affair, the clubs were knotted up at four runs apiece in the sixth inning when recent Eastside graduate Ethan Booth stepped into the box. The South Georgia State signee worked the count full before connecting on a fastball and launching it over the left-field fence to provide the winning run.

Booth was subbed into the game after starting catcher Tanner Middlebrooks exited with cramps and an injured thumb.

“It worked out perfect that Ethan came in and did a good job and ended up getting the big hit for us,” Dallas said.

The Southeast Regional Tournament will be held in Pelham, Ala., starting Aug. 4.