PITTS : Win No. 30 will not come easy for the Bulldogs

It has been 725 days since the University of Georgia lost a football game.

Multiple quarterbacks, coordinators and playmakers have worn the red and black during this most recent run of dominance.

A lot has changed since that cold December afternoon, where we watched the best defense we have seen in years get torched by Bryce Young, Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.

Most notably, the Georgia Bulldogs have two more rings and two more trophies in the case.

As Kirby Smart eyes to accomplish a three-peat, which has not been accomplished since the 1930s by the University of Minnesota, we find ourselves (fans) in a familiar spot.

We await the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship, where the Bulldogs will play a foe who they have not seen since January of 2022 in Indianapolis when they got their first ring.

On the back of a 29-game win streak, Georgia will face the team who gave them their most recent loss, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now, there are many ways to look at this game.

For me, my heart and my mind lead me in two different directions.

My heart will always lead me to take the Dawgs and bet big.

This year’s Georgia team has ramped up during the last weeks, outside of an oddly close Georgia Tech game.

Carson Beck has done more than lived up to the expectations.

With the regular season behind us, I can confidently say that Beck has played better than Stetson Bennett IV.

Beck’s decision making in the pocket and ability to make all the right throws and reads has been a joy to watch. Now, we get to see if he can make the plays on the big stage, which is something that Bennett made a habit of.

The bright spot I have seen recently is the emergence of the run game, led by both Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton.

Edwards shouldered a lot of the load early due to injuries in the room, but as the health of Milton has gotten better we have been able to see him take the next steps to elevate the offense.

Against Tech, Milton rushed for his season-high 156 yards to go with his two touchdowns.

The defensive performance against the Yellow Jackets could be a cause of concern but I do believe the team has been looking ahead and will be prepared for the 4 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Across the field from Georgia will be Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, who have been surging in the back half of the season.

Outside of a miracle win against Auburn, the Tide have ramped up in recent weeks due to the play of their quarterback, Jalen Milroe.

Milroe’s running ability has been a problem for many teams and has, at times, been the deciding factor in Alabama’s wins.

Despite the success, the Alabama offense has stalled at times when the running ability is taken away and Milroe is forced to make plays with his arm in a contained pocket.

Taking a step back and looking at the matchup, it is hard to ignore the history.

This history side of the argument is where my head starts to have a few doubts.

The last five times these two have met in Atlanta, the Dawgs went home empty handed.

The odds on the game will be close, as they should be. I expect people to lean more on Georgia due to the win streak and their performance from start to finish.

Knowing how these games have gone in the past, there is not an outcome that would surprise me.

These two teams have been the face of the SEC during the 2020s, and these are the matchups that these two fanbases live for.

Georgia’s 29-game win streak is on the line versus the last team to have defeated them last.

Grab the popcorn.

