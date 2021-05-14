Piedmont Academy names new coaches for upcoming school year

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Piedmont Academy will have some new faces in its athletic department for the 2021-22 school year.

School officials announced earlier this week the hiring of Clint Satterfield as athletic director and head football coach, Ron Link as varsity boys basketball coach and Nick Meadows as the new varsity wrestling coach.

All three bring years of experience in their respective sports.

Satterfield was previously the head coach at Locust Grove High School and coached the program since its inaugural season in 2009. Prior to joining the Wildcats, he was a coach at Henry County High School as well as Jonesboro High School.

Satterfield took over a Jonesboro team that was coming off a winless season. He increased their win total every year, eventually leading them to a playoff victory in just his third season at the helm.

Coach Satterfield adopted the same approach when taking over the Locust Grove program. In 2013, the Wildcats made their first trip to the playoffs, the first of three consecutive playoff appearances. Locust Grove has finished with four consecutive winning seasons under Satterfield including a 9-1 record in 2015.

His family has already become very involved at Piedmont Academy. His wife, Brianne Satterfield, has been working at Piedmont for the past year, and Coach Satterfield has volunteered with the middle school basketball and varsity track programs during the 2020-2021 school year.

Satterfield replaces Will Johnson as football coach.

Jimmy Link will be the new varsity boys basketball coach for the Cougars. He has been coaching collegiately since 2004. He has coached all three levels of the NCAA as well as in the NAIA.

He became the head coach at Paine College in 2010. While there he coached a pair of BoxtoRow All-Americans, a National Player of the Year and was named National Coach of the Year.

In 2015, Link became the head coach at Clayton State. At Clayton State, he coached a Peach Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Link is replacing Johnson, who was also the boys basketball coach.

Nick Meadows has been hired to help with the wrestling program. Nick has been coaching wrestling for 22 years. He has served as assistant coach at Eagles Landing, Stockbridge, Union Grove and Ola.

In that time, he has helped lead teams to two state championships and more than 400 dual meet wins, produced 20 individual state championships and coached more than 70 individual state placers.