PREP TRACK: Newton’s Calloway runs on national stage

NEW YORK — Newton track star, McKenzie Calloway competed last weekend in the 60-meter and 200-meter at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet in New York.

In the 60-meter, she finished 11th overall and went to the semifinals with a personal best 7.56. Calloway recorded a 24.84 finish in the 200-meter, which earned a 15th overall final standing.

Calloway said she was grateful for the ability to compete on the national stage.

“I feel beyond proud of myself, I’m still taking it all in,” Calloway said.

“I thank God so much for this opportunity. It was truly amazing. Words can’t even describe how great the experience was. You really just had to be there.”

Leading up to the meet, Calloway was running with her AAU club called Atlanta Zoom Athletics. She trained with them since October for the indoor season to prepare for the meet.

So far, the indoor season was filled with new personal goals being met by Calloway that led to her even qualifying for the meet last weekend.

But, when the meet approached, Calloway remained focused on the task at hand.

“Going into the competition Saturday I wouldn’t say I was nervous, I was more so locked in,” Calloway said. “Remembering what I came out here for and just trusting in myself and the training, it’s all there I just have to execute my races.”

Even though Calloway was the one running in the meet, she stressed how it would not have been possible without the NHS track team backing her all the way.

“Honestly, I am just so thankful for my teammates and coaches who are always there alongside cheering me on. It really meant a lot to me. I love my NHS family,” Calloway said.

Now, Calloway plans to use Saturday’s experience to help fuel her the rest of this season. But Calloway’s aspirations go past high school.

She plans on running on the collegiate level after her high school graduation in May 2022.

Above all, though, Calloway believes Saturday’s outcome will launch her into a thriving success on the track.

That was the biggest takeaway from Saturday for Calloway.

“I learned not to be so hard on myself,” Calloway said. “Even if the outcome isn’t always what you wanted it to be, remember how far you came and what it took to get here. Keep trusting in the Lord. This is just the beginning of my success.”