NEWTON: What does sports reporting mean to me?

Nothing short of a childhood dream.

Lately I’ve been finding myself watching episodes of the Dan LeBatard show with Stugotz on YouTube each day after work. For those who may not be familiar with the show, it is essentially a video-podcast show that covers sports topics among other pop culture/news related items that are relevant to them.

But on a deeper level, that show was the first (at the time) sports radio show that I watched on television just over a decade ago.

It was one of those sick days that involved lots of Gatorade and saltine crackers. Like any other 13-year-old kid, I typically watched Jerry Springer, Maury and all the other dirt gossip shows that kids watch when at home sick. But for whatever reason, that particular day I found this show and I was hooked.

I thought, “This would be cool to do.” That was the first time that I thought I could one day find myself as a sports journalist.

Ten years later, it all feels like a surreal moment as I become the managing editor of The Covington News.

Going from news editor to managing editor could seem like a daunting task, and it still is in some ways. But one of the things I’m looking forward to the most in my promotion is to dive in more when it comes to the Newton County sports scene.

I got my first taste of that in January when I covered Social Circle @ Jasper County boys and girls basketball. Immediately after watching the back-and-forth boys matchup and the dominant performances of the Social Circle freshman (at the time) girls Big 3, I knew that there is something special in the county sports scene.

Fast forward to August and I’ve had the privilege of covering both Eastside’s and Newton’s football teams. I got the same feeling as I did months prior, with some of the special talent that both football teams had.

The amount of talent that Newton County has in its athletic scene is thrilling and fascinating, and it is why I am looking forward to learning more about all sports in the county.

Normally when there is a change in leadership, there are some changes that come with it. While there may be some changes that you may or may not notice, our goal is still going to be the same: To put out the most comprehensive sports coverage of any outlet in the county.

And honestly, I think we already have that. That’s a credit to Garrett Pitts, our wonderful sports editor. I’ve told him privately and I have no problem telling him publicly that we are very fortunate to have him here at The News. I know he is going to continue to do great things with the sports section.

I also think the many sports correspondents that help contribute in different manners all do a great job. It is truly a top-notch team.

As for me, my job is to make sure that we continue to be the pinnacle outlet for Newton County sports. I’ll also help fill in the gaps as well, covering games, writing features and continuing my spicy Falcons columns after they inevitably find a way to Falcon (see Week 3 Chiefs v. Falcons game).

Regardless, I can’t wait to keep bringing great content to you, our readers.

And selfishly, I can’t wait to fulfill the long lost dream that I had at 13 to become a sports reporter. I’m sure that kid sitting at home watching the LeBatard show with a Gatorade and a Tylenol would be thrilled right now.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.



