NEWTON CUP: Alcovy Tigers down Eastside Eagles via walk off error

COVINGTON, Ga. — A walk-off error in the bottom of the seventh inning secured the Alcovy Tigers’ 6-5 win over the Eastside Eagles in game two of the Newton Cup Saturday.

Brandon Scott stepped in the batter's box following hits from Dylan Lester and Kris Ross that put runners on the corners for Alcovy.

Scott’s ground ball up the middle was mishandled, which then allowed the winning run to score from third base.

As Lester stepped across home, the Alcovy bench erupted, chasing Scott down the first base line to celebrate Alcovy’s win in game two.

In the contest, Alcovy was led on the mound by Cooper Duncan, who pitched a complete game.

Through seven innings of work, Duncan allowed two earned runs on eight hits while striking out three batters.

“In the Eastside game, we definitely came out ready to compete,” Hayes said, “We came out making plays. We had a great pitching performance from Cooper Duncan. We ran the bases well, we executed the plays we needed to execute.”

In the opening inning, the Tigers pounced on the Eagles.

After a one-two-three inning to start the contest, Alcovy plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

A leadoff double from Reece Payne allowed Ross to drive him in on the next at-bat with an RBI single.

Later in the frame, the Tigers scored two more runs on a bases-loaded walk, followed by a fielder’s choice RBI groundout.

In the ensuing inning, Payne delivered another hit. This time, it drove in Jonathan Andrews to extend the Alcovy lead to 4-0.

Eastside got its first run of the game in the fourth inning.

Fincher led off the inning with a single where he was later driven in on a sacrifice fly. The run reduced the Alcovy lead to 4-1.

Payne went on to score the Tigers’ fifth run of the game on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, the Eagles began to climb back.

Eastside plated two runs in the sixth frame with a sacrifice fly and a single.

In the next inning, the Eagles scored two more runs on a single from Petree and a fielder’s choice RBI.

The four runs scored in the final two innings from Eastside tied the game at 5-5 before the Tigers won via walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.

While game two was the last game of the day for the Eagles, Alcovy suited back up to face Newton in game three of the Newton Cup.

Following the Newton Cup, the Tigers will host the Shiloh General Wednesday, Feb. 21.