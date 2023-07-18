Newton County's 10U All-Stars win World Series

GULFPORT, Miss. — The Newton 10-under All-Stars downed every opponent on their way to claiming the United States Speciality Sports Association’s World Series in Mississippi on Sunday, July 16.

The only opponent the Big Red couldn’t overcome was Mother Nature. Nevertheless, head coach Larry Cain’s recollection of the celebration was surreal.

“It was one of those moments where you anticipate it and you know it’s coming, but it still doesn’t prepare you for the actual experience,” Cain said.

- photo by Special Photo



Newton entered the gold bracket as the No. 8 seed — the bottom seed — and downed No. 1, No. 5 and No. 2 seeds in the three games, respectively, to qualify for the title matchup.

While waiting for the loser’s bracket to finish up their final game, a storm popped up in Gulfport causing the championship game to be canceled on Sunday. And, since Newton had a better record, it was crowned the champion.

Cain shared that the players’ didn’t seem to feel like they earned the title with the way the tournament ended. Big Red’s road to the championship removed any doubt from Cain’s mind that his team was the deserving champion.

“As far as I was concerned, we had already proved everything we needed to prove,” Cain said. “No matter who came through that loser’s bracket, there was no chance we were losing that championship game.”

Aidan Usiak, Eli Hlozek, Jacoby Cain, Alejandro Mejil, Mahlen Cox, Linus Craig, Mason Stephenson, Anthony Hortman, Logan Slaughter, Ethan Gaddis, Beckett Fry and Owen Carter made up the Big Red’s roster, which Cain described as “resilient.”

Each of the players contributed to the championship run. In addition to the games, the kids participated in the golden arm competition, road runner competition, home run derby and an assortment of arcade games.

The only thing missing was the “grand finale.” Even so, Cain’s belief in his team remained unscathed.

“It would’ve been a formality to play the game,” Cain said. “There was no chance we were losing that. There was no way.”