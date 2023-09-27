Newton County Schools announce addition of Pixellot cameras for athletic events

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County School System (NCSS) announced on Sept. 18 the installation of state-of-the-art Pixellot cameras in the gymnasiums of all three of our high schools—Alcovy High, Eastside High and Newton High—along with Sharp Stadium. This initiative, completed during the 2022-2023 school year, aims to provide an unparalleled high school athletics viewing experience for our community.



With Pixellot cameras in place, fans now have the opportunity to watch both girls' and boys' high school athletics events, live or on demand, from the comfort of their homes. The wide range of sports coverage includes varsity football at Sharp Stadium, girls' volleyball, boys and girls' basketball and wrestling. These cameras represent a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing the accessibility and quality of high school sports coverage.



The Pixellot cameras enable NCSS to broadcast regular season and postseason events on the NFHS Network, the official digital network of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). The NFHS Network is renowned for its live and on-demand video streaming services, allowing fans to stay connected with high school sports action year-round.



Key features of this service include:

Access to live high school sports events nationwide.

Convenient monthly subscription rates of only $11.99 per month, which is nearly the same as the cost of a single ticket.

The flexibility to cancel subscriptions at any time.

Free on-demand viewing of past championships, offering a treasure trove of high school sports history.

The installation of Pixellot cameras in NCSS’ high schools and Sharp Stadium reflects the district’s commitment to providing equitable opportunities for student exposure and contributing to the advancement of athletics within our community, according to a NCSS press release. These cameras will play a pivotal role in promoting the talents and achievements of our student-athletes, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve.



“Join us in celebrating this monumental milestone in high school athletics coverage,” a NCSS press release said. “We encourage all sports enthusiasts and supporters to take advantage of this exciting opportunity and subscribe to the NFHS Network today. Get ready to experience the thrill of high school sports like never before.”



