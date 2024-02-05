Newton County-area teams compete in wrestling individual meets

Newton county area teams competed in their regional individuals on Saturday, Feb. 3. In the end, Alcovy, Eastside and Newton each claimed top three finishes.

Eastside Eagles

Eastside played host to the Region 8-AAAAA sectionals.

On their home mats, the Eagles came away with 10, top three finishes in the event.

The lone first place wrestler for Eastside was freshman Micah Mostek, who improved his record to 29-2 on Saturday.

Mostek claimed first place in the 106-pound weight class with a win via fall over Jefferson’s Barrett Clayton.

Nolan Christian (126-pound weight class), Dylan Baines (138-pound weight class), Jordan Amedee (144-pound weight class) and Jertavious Allen (157-pound weight class) each came away with second place in their respective weight classes.

Charles Henderson (120-pound weight class), Hasaan Williams (132-pound weight class), Collin Pucko (150-pound weight class), Damani Fleming (165-pound weight class) and Jamorrie Cole (190-pound weight class) claimed third place finishes in the event.

Grayson Carter (175-pound weight class) and Daizon Epps (285-pound weight class) finished in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

History was also made for the Eagles wrestling program.

According to head coach Caleb Payne's Twitter, Amaiah Clayton (third place) and Destiny Carter (fourth place) became the first two Lady Eagles ever to qualify for sectionals.

As a team, the Eagles finished in third place with 184 points. Jefferson’s 271 points led the way with Flowery Branch claiming second place with 189.5 points.

Alcovy Tigers

The Alcovy Tigers competed in the Region 3-AAAAAA wrestling individuals at Woodward Academy.

The man leading the charge for Alcovy was Makhai Jones, who claimed first place in the 175-pound weight class.

Jones earned the top finish with a win via decision over Woodward Academy’s Jack Cobb.

Christopher Mace (120-pound weight class) and Michael Boyd (157-pound weight class) finished in third place for their respective weight classes.

Alanzo Shipley (144-pound weight class) and Austin Hooke (215-pound weight class) claimed fourth place finishes.

Jonathan Murray (132-pound weight class) and Anthony Morales (138-pound weight class) earned fifth place while Thomas Elison (190-pound weight class) finished in sixth place.

The Tigers finished in fourth place as a team with a total score of 89 points, following behind Woodward Academy, Rockdale County and Morrow.

Newton Rams

The Newton Rams competed in the Region 4-AAAAAAA wrestling individuals at Parkview High School.

In the end, the Rams claimed a pair of top three finishes.

Aaron Tillman earned second place in the 215-pound weight class while Malachi Riley finished third for the 165-pound weight class.

Ronny Miles Galon (157-pound weight class) and Caileb Manley (190-pound weight class) each earned fourth place finishes.

Nicholas Jones (132-pound weight class) and Jackson Marchman (175-pound weight class) claimed fifth place.

Ja’Lon Gordan (138-pound weight class) and La-Quan Brooks (150-pound weight class) finished sixth.

The Rams ended the event sixth place as a team with a score of 82.5.