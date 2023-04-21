By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County area football schedules released
COVINGTON, Ga. — Two of the four Newton County area teams have announced their respective 2023 football schedules. 

Eastside Eagles

08/11 — @ Monroe Area (Scrimmage) 

08/18 — vs. Luella

09/01 — @ Newton 

09/08 — vs. Alcovy

09/15 — @ Ola

*09/22 — @ Flowery Branch

*09/29 — vs. Loganville (Homecoming)

*10/06 — @ Heritage

*10/19 — vs. Clarke Central (Pink Out)

*10/27 — @ Winder-Barrow

*11/02 — vs. Jefferson (Senior Night) 

Social Circle Redskins

08/11 — @ Tattnall Square Academy 

08/18 — @ Morgan County

08/25 — @ East Jackson

09/01 — vs. George Walton Academy

09/08 — vs. Loganville Christian Academy

09/22 — @ Lamar County

10/06 — @ Commerce

10/13 — vs. Mount Paran Christian

*10/20 — vs. Monticello 

*10/27 — vs. Oglethorpe County 

*11/03 — @ Prince Avenue


*Denotes region game


This story will be updated when Alcovy and Newton’s football schedules are released.