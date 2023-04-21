Newton County area football schedules released

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two of the four Newton County area teams have announced their respective 2023 football schedules.
Eastside Eagles
08/11 — @ Monroe Area (Scrimmage)
08/18 — vs. Luella
09/01 — @ Newton
09/08 — vs. Alcovy
09/15 — @ Ola
*09/22 — @ Flowery Branch
*09/29 — vs. Loganville (Homecoming)
*10/06 — @ Heritage
*10/19 — vs. Clarke Central (Pink Out)
*10/27 — @ Winder-Barrow
*11/02 — vs. Jefferson (Senior Night)
Social Circle Redskins
08/11 — @ Tattnall Square Academy
08/18 — @ Morgan County
08/25 — @ East Jackson
09/01 — vs. George Walton Academy
09/08 — vs. Loganville Christian Academy
09/22 — @ Lamar County
10/06 — @ Commerce
10/13 — vs. Mount Paran Christian
*10/20 — vs. Monticello
*10/27 — vs. Oglethorpe County
*11/03 — @ Prince Avenue
*Denotes region game
This story will be updated when Alcovy and Newton’s football schedules are released.