Newton County area boys soccer players receive All-Region honors
All-Region Boys Soccer

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County area’s boys soccer season only produced one playoff team, but there were numerous players recognized for their individual performances. 

So far, 10 players for Eastside and Social Circle received All-Region honors. 

Eastside Eagles

Second Team

  • Hudson Harris

    • 2 goals 

  • Eli Caid

    • 5 goals and 1 assist

Social Circle Redskins

First Team

  • Jordan Leigh

    • 3 goals and 1 assist

  • Ethan Knight 

    • 3 goals and 2 assists

  • Aldo Cervantos

    • 1 assist

Second Team

  • Preston Guy 

    • 6 goals and 2 assists

  • Jase Peters 

    • 175 saves in 1,340 game minutes

  • Cambyl Johnson 

    • 3 goals and 1 assist

  • Drake Wilkerson 

    • 2 assists

  • Sawyer Parr



This story will update when Alcovy and Newton boys All-Region honors are made known.