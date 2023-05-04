Newton County area boys soccer players receive All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County area’s boys soccer season only produced one playoff team, but there were numerous players recognized for their individual performances.
So far, 10 players for Eastside and Social Circle received All-Region honors.
Eastside Eagles
Second Team
Hudson Harris
2 goals
Eli Caid
5 goals and 1 assist
Social Circle Redskins
First Team
Jordan Leigh
3 goals and 1 assist
Ethan Knight
3 goals and 2 assists
Aldo Cervantos
1 assist
Second Team
Preston Guy
6 goals and 2 assists
Jase Peters
175 saves in 1,340 game minutes
Cambyl Johnson
3 goals and 1 assist
Drake Wilkerson
2 assists
Sawyer Parr
This story will update when Alcovy and Newton boys All-Region honors are made known.