Newton County area boys soccer players receive All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County area’s boys soccer season only produced one playoff team, but there were numerous players recognized for their individual performances.

So far, 10 players for Eastside and Social Circle received All-Region honors.

Eastside Eagles

Second Team

Hudson Harris

2 goals

Eli Caid

5 goals and 1 assist

Social Circle Redskins

First Team

Jordan Leigh

3 goals and 1 assist

Ethan Knight

3 goals and 2 assists

Aldo Cervantos

1 assist

Second Team

Preston Guy

6 goals and 2 assists

Jase Peters

175 saves in 1,340 game minutes

Cambyl Johnson

3 goals and 1 assist

Drake Wilkerson

2 assists

Sawyer Parr









This story will update when Alcovy and Newton boys All-Region honors are made known.



