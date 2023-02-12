Newton County area basketball players earn All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — With basketball region tournaments this week, some area players have already been recognized on their team's All-Region list.

Alcovy Tigers of Region 3-AAAAAA

The Tigers had one player earn All-Region honors after their season ended on Saturday.

Sophomore Nick Durham was named All-Region.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers had a lone representative as well.

Junior Luv Llewellyn was recognized for All-Region after she led the Lady Tigers with 9.7 points and 9.3 rebounds.



Newton Rams of Region 4-AAAAAAA

The top honor to this point has been awarded to Stephon Castle. For the second straight year he earned the region player of the year.

MJ Whitlock received First Team recognition while Ashton Pennamon and Timothy Prather were named Honorable Mention.

Pennamon was also named the region's All-Defensive Team.

Newton girls nor Eastside and Social Circle’s All-Region honorees have yet to be announced.