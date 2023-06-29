Newton 10U All-Stars win state tournament, head to Mississippi

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County 10-under All-Star team recently won the state tournament early in June. As a result, the team will represent Georgia in the All-Star World Series held in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The World Series will take place from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16.

Coach Larry Cain informed The Covington News that the team plans to leave Covington for Gulfport on Tuesday, July 11.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started on June 21 to receive donations to help fund the trip.

Aaron Knight, the organizer of the GoFundMe, shared what each donation would go toward on the website.

“With the way prices are these days any help would be greatly appreciated,” Knight said. “Every single cent that is donated will be divided up equally between 12 players and family. If you can’t donate that is completely fine. All I ask is to say a prayer for the safety of our boys and all that will be involved in this trip. Thank you and God bless!”

This story will be updated later with stats from Newton 10-under All-Star team’s season.