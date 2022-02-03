NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Rams hold signing day ceremony

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton High School held a special ceremony on Feb. 2 to celebrate eight of its football players signing scholarships to play college football.

Those eight individuals were Nolan McCamy, Tahjae Mullix, Nick Benton, Monatarious Reed, Oro Avery, Rontravious Perry, Derrick Von Hubbard and Tanner Westbrook.

Principal Dr. Shannon Buff began the ceremony with opening remarks about these eight players.

“All of these gentlemen signing today embody the Rams spirit,” Buff said. “They are respectful, accountable, motivated and successful each and every day.”

Following Buff’s remarks and Grant’s recognition of all the football coaches present, the ceremony officially began with McCamy’s signing.

McCamy signed with the U.S. Naval Academy to continue his career after high school. As the ceremony progressed, McCamy said he could feel the love from Newton High School and everyone present.

“It’s a real family thing here,” McCamy said. “At Newton High School, I know I’ve got a home and I got to sign with my guys. It just feels great.”

Next up was Mullix.

As a defensive lineman, Mullix signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Western Illinois. He described his emotions as “excited” during the ceremony.

“I’ve been thinking about this day since freshman year,” Mullix said. “I’m just happy to be in the situation and able to go somewhere.”

Joining Mullix at Western Illinois will be fellow Ram signee Reed.

Reed signed his scholarship to become a Leatherneck, too. But, according to Reed, this opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the Newton High School community.

“[Being a Ram] was a great experience,” Reed said. “When I came over here, everything changed for me and I enjoyed the experience.”

Perry, Newton’s rushing leader for 2021, was a part of the signing day ceremony, too.

He signed to Coffeyville Community College to further his playing career. Perry said he had imagined that moment for a while now.

“For any teenage boy growing up, it’s a dream come true,” Perry said. “It came faster than I thought, but it was still special with my loved ones and peers.”

One Ram, in particular, signed to continue his football career inside the Peach State.

Von Hubbard announced his decision to attend the University of West Georgia and become a Wolfie. With only being a member of the Ram football team for a year, Von Hubbard was honored to have the school honor his signing day.

“It feels great,” Von Hubbard said. “Throughout the hard work of high school leading up to this one moment was magical.”

The final three signees recognized were Benton, Avery and Westbrook.

Benton signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career with Independence Community College. As he walked onto the stage, so many emotions flooded Benton.

“There’s a lot going on,” Benton said. “Excitement and happiness. Seeing everyone in the crowd who took time out of their day to support us along with the coaches. All the ups and downs the past few years, it’s like it paid off.”

Signing with Highlands Community College was Westbrook.

Like Perry, signing his scholarship was something he’s been thinking of for a long time.

“This was always a dream of mine growing up,” Westbrook said. “Seeing past seniors sign and now I’m here. It’s just surreal.”

Closing out the ceremony was Avery who signed with Berry College to become a Viking.

Particularly for Avery, Wednesday’s ceremony served as a reminder of what’s ahead in his life.

“This makes me optimistic for the future,” Avery said. “Then, looking back with what me and the guys have been through since freshman year. Now, we’re signing together. It’s been a quick four years.”

These eight signees gave the Rams 10 football players who have signed from the class of 2022 with Audavion Collins and Elijah Zollicoffer signing in Dec. 2021.

Hayden Pearson of the Lady Rams softball team signed on Wednesday afternoon. She will be continuing her softball career at Augusta University as a member of the Lady Jaguar program beginning in the fall.

Newton is hopeful to have more players sign in the coming weeks, too.