NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: Oxford Tennis Wins Seventh Consecutive National Title on Home Courts

OXFORD, Ga. — The Oxford College of Emory University claimed the 2023 NJCAA Division III Men's Tennis National Championship in dominating fashion. The tournament was hosted at Oxford College for the second consecutive year.

The Eagles earned 36 points, the maximum amount a team could achieve. They also claimed each flight in both singles and doubles, which is only the second time the Eagles have accomplished this feat.

Oxford won all six flights in singles play. In flight 1, Zach Ravel faced off against John Willis of Ocean County College. Ravel won 6-0, 6-0. In flight 2, Tyler Yamato-Chang defeated Rowan College's Kyle Deacon 6-1, 6-0. Both Ravel and Yamato-Chang redeemed their loss from the last year's tournament. The Eagles continued their dominance in flight 3, where Jahaan Sachdeva won 6-0, 6-1 over Jason Petrin of Rowan College. Sachdeva is a second-time winner in singles, as he won the flight 4 championship in last year's tournament. In flight four, Arie Golubenko claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Ocean County's Luke Martin.

Flights five and six were played as a round robin, with Alex Szymanski and Anders Orr going 2-0 to be named the national champion in their respective flight. Szymanski was a repeat champion in flight five.

In doubles play, the Eagles again won all the flights. Starting with flight one, Ravel and Yamato-Chang teamed up to beat Rowan College's Rockland Caselli and Kyle Deacon 6-1, 6-4. In flight 2, Ryan Talano and Oliver Catanzaro defeated Jason Petrin and James Keenan of Rowan College with a score of 6-0, 6-1. Flight three was played as a round-robin and Mark Li and Sheryar Lakhani went 2-0 to claim this flight.

The following Eagles were named NJCAA All-Americans for their performance at the tournament:

Coach Ina Jones was named Max Grubbs Coach of the Tournament.

The Eagles have won their seventh national title in a row, including their 10th overall.



