Down to the wire for win No. 1 of Beer era

ROBERTA, Ga. — It came down to the wire, but the George Walton Academy Bulldogs hunkered down in Junkyard Dawg fashion to defeat Crawford County 24-19 Friday night in a non-region high school football game.

With just 7 seconds left on the clock and Crawford County at the GWA 15-yard line, Mason Maughon picked off an Eagles pass and ran it back to midfield to run out the clock and seal the victory.

The win gave new head coach Logan Beer his first coaching victory with the Bulldogs.

GWA struck first in the contest when kicker Sara Bryan knocked in a 26-yard field goal to make it 3-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Crawford County answered in the middle of the second quarter when a busted played led to a 60-yard touchdown run by the Eagles. However, Crawford County shanked the point-after try, leaving the score at 6-3.

George Walton regained the lead later in the quarter when Laythan Folgman rumbled in from 3 yards out for the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the night. Bryan’s PAT was good, making it 10-6.

Crawford County responded with a methodical drive capped off by a 3-yard touchdown of its own. This time the point-after attempt was successful.

Just before the half, the Bulldogs took to the air and scored on a 41-yard throw and catch from Tristen Hill to Carter Payne for the go-ahead score as time expired.

Crawford County wouldn’t go quietly though. The Eagles punched in another touchdown late in the third to make it 24-19.

GWA returns home next week to face a Hebron Christian Academy team led by former Bulldog quarterback Gavin Hall.

Crawford County travels to Terrell County.