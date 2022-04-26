MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: Cousins Middle School soccer teams claim first NewRock Championships

COVINGTON, Ga. — On April 14, Cousins Middle Schools’ boys and girls soccer teams claimed their respective NewRock Championships. Both titles were the first in each of the teams’ histories.

CMS Boys win 6-3

Cousins boys faced off against Veterans Memorial Middle School in its championship match, which was a rematch of the boys’ season opener.

Chris Chavez, Dylan Butler and Alexis Vieyera helped the Cardinals jump out to an early 3-0 advantage. Veterans was able to cut the deficit to one with back-to-back goals before halftime.

Vieyera increased his team’s lead back to three with two more goals, giving him a hat trick for the game. One more goal from Cavaghn Cudjoe-Chow gave the Cardinals a 6-2 lead.

Veterans added another goal in the second half, too, but ran out of time to stage a comeback.

Nick Morrell and Jonathan Gomez led the Cardinals on defense to help secure the victory.

CMS Girls win 2-1

Cousins’ girls team played Memorial Middle School in Conyers for all the marbles.

Maren Poynter of the Lady Cardinals got her team on the board early with a goal. But, right before halftime, Memorial knotted things up at one apiece.

Marrisa Morrell, Zoey Dotson, Janelle Ferdilus, Rebekah Mcdonald, Myah Dunston and Sade Jefferson led the Lady Cardinals on defense to help hold off many pushes from Memorial.

Their play on the defensive end set up Destiny Her to find the back of the net late in the second half and seal the Lady Cardinals’ championship win.