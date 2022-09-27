Indian Creek softball caps undefeated season off with NewRock Championship

COVINGTON, Ga. — As the Indian Creek Middle School softball team prepared for this year, it set out two goals: Go undefeated in the NewRock League and win the regular season and tournament championships. Indian Creek accomplished both.

Indian Creek went 9-0 in league play with their most important win coming on Saturday against Clements Middle School, who finished the season 7-2. .

Indian Creek triumphed over Clements 12-2 to claim the 2022 NewRock Championship. (NewRock is a league made up of Newton and Rockdale counties’ schools).

Rob Gourlay, one of the team’s three coaches, was thrilled with his team’s success this season.

“The Indian Creek Middle School softball team is an incredible group of young ladies,” Gourlay said. “My team played hard and left everything they had on the field. I could not be prouder of them.”

Numerous individuals played pivotal roles in Indian Creek going all the way while finishing with a spotless record.

The pitching staff was led by Julia Bratton, Khloe Stanley and Reagan Jewell. Anchoring the defense was first baseman Ella Hall and center fielder Ra’Niya Smith. Bryleigh Loggins and Reagan McKnight were the team’s offensive leaders.

In addition to Bratton, Kathryn Strickland and Natalie Thomas were named the captains for this year’s squad.

Gourlay recognized the impact each player had on the season’s outcome.

“This was truly a group effort,” Gourlay said. “I am proud of my players and I am honored to be called their coach.”



