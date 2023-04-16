HUBBARD: Sports readers, I want to hear from you!

Calling all community members, parents, coaches, student-athletes and any other devoted readers of our sports section here at The Covington News. This sports editor wants to hear from you.

As many of you know, the 2022-23 school year is in the home stretch and, therefore, all sports seasons for this school year are nearing their end. This was my second year here in Newton County covering the local area’s sports scene.

I must say, I have had a blast. But, now me and our sports coverage team want to do more. And, Newton County, we need your help to do so.

During the summer months when all schools are out, our team and I reflect and reset on what we’ve done the past school year and brainstorm ideas on how to continue pushing the envelope.

That is why I’m coming to you now.

I’d like to receive your input and have it in hand when our team and I meet to discuss the future development of our sports section here at The Covington News.

That’s why, I’d like to hear from our readers on how best we can improve our sports coverage.

I’m not asking this just for any particular sport or just one school. I want to hear from as many people as possible.

With that said, here are a few questions I'd like for y'all to answer:

What does our sports coverage team do well?

What does our sports coverage team not do so well?

What's been your favorite story you've read in the last few months?

What kinds of stories would you like to see more/less of next school year?

What's the best part about reading sports in The News ?

What's your least favorite part about reading sports in The News?

Not only would I want your responses to those particular questions, but please add any additional comments to your feedback. More commentary we receive on this, the better.

You can either email me at Phubbard@covnews.com or drop off your responses on a piece of paper at our office located at 1166 Usher Street in Covington.

In each response, please give me your name with your phone number and/or email address. I ask that simply because some feedback may bring about a discussion or conversation concerning a particular matter that I may want to follow up with you about.

I will be honest and say some suggestions may not be possible or it may take a while to implement. But please don’t let that deter you from providing your honest opinions.

In that same vein, I give each reader my promise that this feedback will not fall on deaf ears. Our sports coverage team is always looking for ways to continue improving the quality of our coverage, and each response will go a long way in accomplishing that.

Lastly, the window to submit responses is wide open. So, if you read this when it first publishes in our Wednesday, April 19 print edition or you come across it online two months from now, don't hesitate to reach out.

Thank you all in advance for helping this sports editor give you, our readers, the best possible content twice a week as possible.

I look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, our team is planning to finish this 2022-23 school year strong with more high quality sports coverage.



