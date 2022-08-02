HUBBARD: Reflecting back on one year here

Last week, on July 28, marked exactly one year since I arrived reporting on the Newton County sports scene as the sports editor at The Covington News. And what a year it has been.

From the moment I started working here, I have been fully embraced by the local community and its members. And, though I’m still getting adjusted to the area and meeting new people seemingly everyday, I’ve got to say that I’m so excited for what the next year holds.

But, before I experience the next adventures, I’d like to reminisce a little bit about the past ones.

Prior to accepting this position, I had only been a freelancer at two publications before. I never had any “editor” experience, so I knew I was embarking on uncharted territory from the get-go. Add in the fact that I was moving to a brand new city that, prior to me working here, the only thing I knew about Covington was the QuikTrip on GA-142.

The only reason I know the gas station so well is because my daddy, brother and I would routinely stop there after leaving the Atlanta Braves games heading home.

So, there were two things I was getting adjusted to: the position and the city.

As I write this, though, I can firmly say that the people I’ve come in contact with here in Newton County have helped me tremendously in my transition.

First our entire staff here at the newspaper is fun to be around. We’ve had some good times in the office filled with laughter. More than that, though, each person working here genuinely cares for one another deeply. I feel like I was adopted into a family when I came to work here.

It’s been a team effort covering sports the past year, too. Mr. Dependable has been our lead correspondent Garrett Pitts who is willing to help anyway he can. A lot of our coverage doesn’t happen without his efforts.

Then, there are the coaches. My prior experience working with coaches to cover their respective teams has been both good and bad. That is not the case here — it’s all been good.

Each coach I’ve met so far has been super nice and willing to help in any way they can. And, when they cannot help me, they tell me up front, which I greatly appreciate.

A lot of this job doesn’t happen if the coaches don’t help and I believe their efforts help enhance our coverage in a big way.

Next, the players who have interviewed with us so far have been super nice. I know it’s so uncomfortable and, sometimes, awkward to have a recorder in your face and be asked a whole bunch of questions, but every player has been a trooper. Hopefully, we were able to take some of the awkwardness out of the equation along the way.

Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to the readers of The Covington News.

There have been numerous occasions where I’ve opened my email, a Twitter message or come across someone in public, saying they’ve enjoyed a specific article or just our coverage in general.

To be completely transparent, that means a lot to this guy right here. Because, lots of times, we wonder if anyone is actually reading.

Readers’ feedback tells me you are and that we’re not writing to just write.

Above all, I want to thank Newton County. Thank you for taking a chance on this small town kid just trying to live out his dream of covering sports and thank you for working with us to help provide coverage of the local schools’ athletics.

Have we been perfect? No. Have we gotten everything right? Absolutely not.

But, as one of my favorite sayings goes, we’re a work in progress. And thanks, Newton County, for working along with us.



