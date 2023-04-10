HUBBARD: My appreciation for covering soccer grows deeper

Soccer teams are on the cusp of beginning their state playoff matches this week. With that in mind, I took last week — with most of our schools on spring break — to reflect on my time covering sports in general.

No matter what I think about my career, soccer is intertwined through it all.

In fact, soccer is the vehicle that helped me realize that I wanted to pursue a career in sports media in the first place.

I was a freshman in high school and found my passion while broadcasting and announcing my alma mater’s — Greene County High School — soccer games.

The boys soccer coach at the time, Victor Lane, was my homeroom teacher and he asked me to fill the role for “one night only” on a whim. I dreaded going because, at the time, I had no clue about soccer. Once I stepped in the press box, though, that all changed.

Over the next three years of being a student, I ended up announcing every home soccer match as well as other sports and special events throughout the school.

In essence, soccer set me on the career path I enjoy today.

Since that moment, on March 18, 2012, I have freelanced at multiple publications, did a few radio gigs and more sports coverage. And, here I am 11 years later in my first full-time role as sports editor of The Covington News still covering sports and, presently covering soccer.

But wait. There’s more.

When I came to Newton County and began covering the area’s sports scene, there was one thing I wanted to do: cover a state championship team.

Prior to my arrival here, I had never had the opportunity to cover a state champion team for any sport. Not only that, but no team I ever covered before last soccer season had even made it to the state championship game.

But as time would play out, the first state championship team I’ve had the privilege to cover was last year’s Social Circle Lady Redskins. Being along for that ride was truly remarkable and everything I thought covering a state title winning squad would be.

Having the access and ability to follow a team — and, in my opinion, knowing that team better than anybody else outside of Social Circle High School — was a thrill for me.

Finally, after beginning my career over a decade ago, I covered a state championship squad and it just happened to be a soccer team. How about that?

There’s something poetic about that, I think.

Now, here we are a year later, and the Newton County area has produced four state playoff soccer teams.

There’s the Alcovy Lady Tigers, Eastside Lady Eagles as well as both Social Circle girls and boys squads who qualified for its respective postseasons.

In some form or fashion — because I can’t make it to all events — I’ll be covering each playoff soccer match. I’m excited to get started.

Will this postseason produce another state title? I don’t know? All I know is we have four strong candidates who each can make some noise this go ‘round.

And, just like my past 12 seasons covering high school soccer, I’m confident that I’ll be able to look back on this 2023 season fondly when all is said and done.

That is why, throughout this year especially, my appreciation for covering soccer grows deeper with each match.

Phillip Hubbard is the sports editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at phubbard@covnews.com.



