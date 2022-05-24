HUBBARD: An open letter to area’s senior student-athletes

Dear Class of 2022 student-athletes,

As the local sports reporter in Newton County, I’ve had the privilege to cover your senior seasons and I’ve been fortunate enough to write how your senior years went on the court or field.

It’s safe to say that your senior seasons have been packed with so many special occasions, historical moments and everything in between. Thank you to each student-athlete for allowing me the opportunity to share your stories, as a team and as individuals, and tell your stories to our audience at The Covington News.

You all have definitely made my first school year as sports editor a memorable one where I’ve been all over the place to follow your success.

Now, I ask one thing of each of you: Go succeed past high school in whatever you do.

My job is primarily focused on covering the high schools’ athletics and what is going on there, and I love doing that. However, it brings me extra joy to have an update come across my desk saying an alum of Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and/or Social Circle is doing well and succeeding in the next phase of life.

So, I encourage each of you to continue putting your best foot forward in whatever you’re doing past high school. And, when you accomplish something great, feel free to share it back here at The Covington News so we can continue to highlight your achievements.

In the meantime, I wish you all the best with whatever’s next.

Good luck and God bless!

Phillip B. Hubbard is the sports editor for The Covington News. Reach him at phubbard@covnews.com.



