How Joey Stagemeyer made Covington Academy history with signing to Jacksonville University

COVINGTON, Ga. — Prior to May 22, Covington Academy had never had a student-athlete sign a scholarship to be a clay target shooter in college. But, Joey Stagemeyer changed all of that when he put pen to paper to join Jacksonville University.

Stagemeyer described the moment as “unbelievable.”

“If you would've told me a decade ago that I'd be signing to shoot with Jacksonville University, I would laugh in disbelief,” Stagemeyer said. “I never thought any of this could've been possible for me two years ago, so It means the world to me I get to be the first person to sign from Covington Academy.”

In addition to joining the clay target team at Jacksonville, Stagemeyer also plans to major in marine biology to, one day, become a marine biologist.

One visit to Jacksonville University — a private school located in Jacksonville, Florida — was enough for Stagemeyer to make his decision.

“Jacksonville made me feel like it was an honor to have me just visit the campus. While meeting with coach Dobson and shooting with the team, everybody made me feel like I was already a part of the team and a part of their family. They all look after each other and want what's best for each and everyone, and that's really what got me hooked.”

Now, after his graduation from Covington Academy in late May, Stagemeyer has great anticipation for whatever lies ahead.

“Covington Academy has prepared me for this moment by teaching me how important it is to believe in myself and that in doing so I'm able to do anything I can put my mind to,” Stagemeyer said. “Honestly, I'm excited to see where God takes me. I can't say for sure what's in store for me and my future.”



