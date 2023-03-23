How Brian Alexander assists Newton County student-athletes beyond the game

COVINGTON, Ga. — Four years ago, Brian Alexander began Coach Alexander Enterprises (CAE) while a coach at Alcovy High School. What started as an athletic training program, though, has since evolved into something greater.

Through his program, Alexander believes he can affect a student-athlete’s life in a lot of ways.

“I’m always trying to mentor my kids through sport,” Alexander said, “and trying to get them to have that All-American mindset. Being an All-American is more than just going out there and playing the game. It’s really going out there and understanding how you can use the game to your benefit. And to use this as a vehicle to get you where you want to be.”

Alexander’s mission started when he noticed an issue in the Newton County area.

While coaching football, track and field as well as football for the Alcovy Tigers, Alexander detected a need for someone to step up and assist student-athletes in their quest to reach the next level of competition.

And one day Alexander took it upon himself to begin filling the void.

“It really struck my interest in starting a training program in the area, because I really wanted to make a difference,” Alexander said. “I was spending a lot of time in the area already and I thought, ‘why not do it myself?’”

Alexander’s previous experiences of being a high school student-athlete has factored heavily into his training program.

An alumnus of Greene County High School in Greensboro, Georgia, Alexander was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and running track. He was part of a Final Four basketball team, holds records in track and field competitions and received numerous accolades as a football player.

His play on the gridiron earned Alexander a football scholarship to Tusculum University where he earned All-American honors.

However, his entrance to college is an example he often shares with the athletes he helps mentor.

“So for me, I thought going into college and everything that I was really in a position where I’m just like, ‘OK, I made it. I feel good about it,’ Alexander said. “I was really happy about it, but now I have to really get humble. I understand that now.”

That particular example translates to the training program as well.

“I try to help them understand that there’s a lot of grind that goes into being on that varsity level,” Alexander said. “And I want to give them that mindset of these are the steps that it takes in order for you to be that type of player. It just doesn’t come overnight. (It comes) if you put in the time and you stay humble and you actually put in the effort that it takes to be your best player, you can be.”

In addition to his playing days, Alexander has eight total years of coaching under his belt. He also has a bachelor’s degree in sports science along with a master’s from the University of the Cumberlands in business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship.

On top of that, Alexander is a certified personal trainer and a certified exercise therapist both through the International Sports Sciences Association. He is also a certified functional strength coach.

Alexander not only helps train athletes in football, basketball and track, but in all other sports that may interest them.

Alexander believes having that flexibility is what separates his training program from others in the area.

Brian Alexander started Coach Alexander Enterprises in 2019 and, since its inception, CAE has helped over 100 student-athletes across the past four years.



“I really feel that you can get everything up under one roof,” Alexander said. “Hey, you really can’t go wrong with it.”

Local notable athletes such as Isaiah Biggers, Mehkyla White and Jamel Johnson among others have gone through Alexander’s training program.

When asked for evidence of his program’s benefit, Alexander said he lets “the accolades speak for themselves.”

At the end of his freshman season, Johnson earned Second Team All-Conference honors with Charleston Southern Football. White was named First Team All-Cov News this past season to close out her Lady Eagles’ career while she earned All-Region honors her junior year as well in girls basketball.

Witnessing his trainees experience success in their respective sports has Alexander hopeful that he is solving the problem he took note of four years ago.

“Really, a lot of people just don’t have that guidance of somebody that’s a positive role model in their life,” Alexander said. “And I just want to be that person for them. I try to meet them where they are with sports and bring them up mentally to be mature. I feel like holding them accountable through mentoring and guidance really makes a huge difference on how to help navigate them to success.”

In addition to his trainees’ individual growth, Alexander’s overall program has seen growth as well.

In fact, when Alexander began in 2019, he had just one student-athlete come out. Now, his program hosts 20-plus local athletes and, according to Alexander, over 100 athletes have taken part in his program across the past four years.

Additionally, Alexander’s Instagram following has boomed tremendously since the program’s inception going from just a handful of followers to now over 4,000.

Nevertheless, there are two main things Alexander wished he knew beforehand about organizing and operating his own training program.

“Marketing is huge,” he said. “Understanding how to get clients has definitely been an eye opening experience. I feel like you gotta show people the quality of what you’re offering and word of mouth. And just networking. The more people you know, the more people who will be inclined to come out. And once you get him to try you put yourself in the best position to give them the best you have to offer.”

Right now, Alexander hosts training on weekends at East Metro Sports in a gym he rents from the owner. And, though Alexander recognized he and the owner have a great relationship, he has big plans for the future of CAE.

Alexander aspires to get his own facility to expand the training program to reach more local student-athletes and beyond.

“I’m at East Metro right now, but I definitely want to grow to having my own facility, something small to start,” Alexander said. “I’m actually in the process of looking right now. And I really want to start an academy and have a complete mentoring program. That way, I can build off the athletes learning about sports, but about life skills as well.”



