HOOPS PREVIEW: Rams aim for state with new looking team

New faces will be the story for the Newton Rams boy’s basketball program as they eye another deep playoff run.

Following a 2022 season that saw the Rams finish with a 19-11 record and an Elite Eight appearance, Barry Browner took over as head coach of Newton with the departure of Charlemagne Gibbons.

Going into his first offseason as the Rams’ head coach, Browner had his work cut out for him as he adopted a roster that needed a new starting five.

“We are a young team. We have guys that returned, but they played near the end of last season. So, we have a lot of new guys,” Browner said. “Inexperience has been the key with these guys. They are on a big stage now so for them, it will be different.”

Though a large portion of Newton’s players were on last year’s roster, Browner believes this season will put those players in spots that they have never been in before. Despite the challenge, Browner feels confident in his players.

“We are asking them to do things that some of them have never done. It is going to be different,” Browner said. “Some guys have taken the challenge, but as we continue to grow and gel as a team we are going to be ok.”

When discussing the players that will play key minutes, Browner feels confident in his new starting group as they continue to grow in their roles.

“Jabez Jenkins has been here for all four years and is a senior [leader]. Tay Jefferies has really stepped up for us. Tim Prather played a bit last year but is now stepping into a starting role. Ted Neal had a phenomenal summer and played good, he is going to be a big time player for us. We have Zack Harden who is playing football, so once their season ends, he will be a big piece for us,” Browner said. “They have not had to take on this role and now they are stepping into something different, filling in the roles of Stephon, Jakai and MJ.”

In Browner’s eyes, Jenkins is seen as a clear leader in the locker room, and the senior has taken the responsibility and ran with it.

“People have said I have been a natural born leader since I was little,” Jenkins said. “I just take that [role] and help everyone get better off and on the court.”

From a schematic standpoint, Browner wants to use the team’s athleticism to their advantage in a tough Region 4-AAAAAAA.

“We want to push the pace. We are not that big so we rely on playing fast and getting out,” Browner said. “Our staple is defense, we have to be a better defensive unit. One of the things I talk to them about is, ‘We have to win the rebound war, we have to win the free throw war.’”

With the players’ eyes focused on another playoff run, Jenkins kept it simple when discussing what this year’s team needs to do in order to get back there.

“We just have to work,” Jenkins said. “Work day in day out and just play hard.”