HOOPS PREVIEW: Lady Redskins want to "Change the culture" in 2023-2024

The Lady Redskins will see a new face take the reins this season as Norman Jones has stepped up from an assistant position to become head coach of Social Circle girl’s basketball.

Jones takes over a team that finished 7-17 last year, with a 2-4 record in Region 5-A Division I. He believes that a change in mentality is required to take the program to where it should be.

“I just want to change the culture, change the mindset,” Jones said. “I want us to take basketball seriously, and to believe that basketball is serious. Around here, the Social Circle girls basketball program is used to losing. We want to make it competitive.”

Leading the Lady Redskins on the court is junior star Jayda Hyman. The junior put up 28 points Tuesday during a scrimmage against Rockdale County, and was 5-for-6 from behind the three-point line. She has set a goal for herself to hit 1,000 points in her high school career.

Hyman said that playing under a new coach has been an adjustment, but one that has helped the team improve.

“It has changed a lot,” Hyman said. “We molded together over the summer and we played together so I feel like we have a good season ahead because our chemistry just keeps getting better and better.”

Jones wants to put Hyman to the test to prepare her for playing at the college level.

“I am challenging her to be one of the best girls between Newton and Walton County, period,” Jones said. “[I told her], ‘If you want to be that, we can take you to the next level.’ We are going to work on driving more, being more physical, getting to the free throw line and being a leader in the locker room and on the court.”

Hyman is not the only leader that the Lady Redskins will rely on this season. Senior point guard Zikierra Stewart and sophomore Kara Lee Taylor are also expected to be big pieces for the Social Circle offense.

Notable games on the schedule for Social Circle include a rematch against rival Eastside, who the Lady Redskins fell to twice last year, one of which was a seven-point loss.

Jones’ team will seek revenge against region foes Prince Avenue and Oglethorpe County, two teams that they could not notch a win against last year. The Lady Redskins will also look to keep their winning streak over Jasper County alive, who they have not lost to since the 2019-2020 season.

The Lady Redskins will kick off regular season action Tuesday, Nov 6 at Denmark High School. Social Circle opens at home two days later against Mt. Zion, where Jones will command the team for the first time in front of home fans.

“I am excited to see what it will look like when it all comes together,” Jones said.