Here’s what’s new about the GHSA softball state playoffs

COVINGTON, Ga. — Next week, three of the area schools will compete in the state playoffs. But this year, something’s different with the first two rounds.

The Georgia High School Association is going away from the best two out of three format and instead, playing the first two rounds in a super regional style. So, the 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds of each quadrant of the state playoffs, with the No. 1 seed hosting all four teams, will play in a double elimination.

Games will be played across two days from Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 21.

The winner among the four seeds will advance to the Elite Eight hosted in Columbus at the South Commons Softball Complex.

According to GHSA’s website, the change to the state tournament is due to a shortage of umpires who are qualified to officiate state playoff games. It will also assist in making sure that three umpires will be at every playoff game instead of, like in the past few years, there have only been two.

The move caused the regular season to go a week longer, but that will make room to play any makeup games with those having zero effect on the Elite Eight and beyond.

So, No. 1 Alcovy will host No. 4 Riverwood, who the Lady Tigers will play in the first round, and No. 2 Effingham County that will face Thomas County Central.

Social Circle, being the No. 2 seed, will travel to No. 1 Elbert County High School and face No. 3 Whitefield Academy. The fourth seed has yet to be determined in the Lady Redskins’ quadrant.

The Eastside Lady Eagles qualified for the playoffs last night with a 14-6 win over Heritage. However, their final playoff seeding remains up in the air with a road matchup at Loganville Friday at noon.



