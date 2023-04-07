Here’s a look at soccer playoff matchups in the Newton County area

COVINGTON, Ga. — Four of the Newton County area’s playoff teams qualified to compete in postseason action: Alcovy girls, Eastside girls, Social Circle girls and Social Circle boys.

Playoffs will begin next week for each team and here’s what to expect:

Alcovy Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers earned the No. 3 seed out of Region 3-AAAAAAA. They finished at 6-4 overall with a 4-3 region record.

Alcovy found itself in a three-way tie with Rockdale County and Forest Park. But, when everything was settled, the Lady Tigers still made it in.

Now, Alcovy will travel next Thursday, April 13 to face No. 2 seed North Atlanta. In 2023, the Lady Warriors went 12-2 overall with a 5-1 record in Region 4-AAAAAA.

The time for next Thursday’s matchup has yet to be announced.

Eastside Lady Eagles

After beginning region play at 1-2, Eastside won its final three games in Region 8-AAAAA to take third place in the standings. Therefore, the Lady Eagles will be the No. 3 seed entering the Class AAAAA playoffs.

At the end of the regular season, Eastside finished at 7-6-3 overall with a 4-2 region record. In its final game at Flowery Branch, Eastside won 7-2 to secure its playoff seeding. Joanna Funes scored a hat trick along with Nelia Dailey’s two goals as well as a goal apiece from Lauren Davis and Sophia Leal.

Next up, the Lady Eagles will hit the road to face No. 2 seed Calhoun. The Lady Yellow Jackets — out of Region 7-AAAAA — finished at 10-3-1 overall with a 4-1 region mark.

Eastside will face-off against Calhoun on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Social Circle Lady Redskins

Coming off another region championship regular season, the Lady Redskins enter the Class A-Division I playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Standing at 11-5 overall, Social Circle swept its region competition with a 6-0 record. The Lady Redskins also finished the season with a 6-0 non-region victory, beating Putnam County on March 30, 6-0.

The playoffs are now on Social Circle’s radar. The Lady Redskins will match up against Whitefield Academy. It has a 9-6 overall record with a 6-3 region record. With its region record, Whitefield Academy earned the fourth and final playoff spot out of Region 6A-Division I.

Nevertheless, the postseason match will be at Social Circle on Wednesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Social Circle Redskins

Even though the Redskins fell short in their quest for back-to-back region titles, their second place finish in Region 5A-Division I allowed them to still host the first round of the playoffs.

Social Circle finished with an overall record of 6-10 overall with a 4-2 region record. It ended the regular season losing four straight and will look to get back on track next week.

The Redskins will also host Whitefield Academy on Wednesday.

Whitefield Academy, of Region 6A-Division I finished with an 8-8-1 overall record coupled with a 5-3 record in region play. As a result, Whitefield Academy drew the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs.

Social Circle has its home playoff match scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.





Continue following covnews.com/sports for the latest information regarding soccer playoffs. Also, @CovNewsSports on Twitter and Facebook will keep you up-to-date on all game action next week.

Correspondent Mike Harrison contributed to this report.