GHSA to implement shot clock for high school basketball

A shot clock is coming soon to high school basketball in the Peach State.

The Georgia High School Association passed a proposal Tuesday to mandate the use of a 30-second shot clock for all varsity basketball games. The shot clock will be phased in through a three-year implementation period, beginning with the 2020-2021 season. Georgia is now the ninth state in the nation to implement a shot clock for varsity basketball games.

Beginning this winter, the shot clock will be used by the GHSA only in approved holiday tournaments and showcase games. It will not be permitted for use in region games or playoff contests.

During the 2021-22 season, the shot clock will be approved for use in tournaments, showcase games and region play, so long as the region permits it.

The 2022-23 season will see shot clocks used in all varsity games throughout the regular season and state playoffs.