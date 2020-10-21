Georgia firearms deer hunting season open through Jan. 10

If it wasn't apparent by some people's manner of dress last weekend, the Georgia deer firearms season opened Saturday, Oct. 17, and continues through Jan. 10, 2021, a news release stated.

Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, said, “As much as our lives have been disrupted this year thankfully we still have deer season to look forward to.

"With all the rainfall we had leading into summer and throughout August, I expect optimal antler growth and bodyweights this season. Good luck Georgia hunters, I hope you have a wonderful season!”

During firearms deer season last year, more than 180,000 hunters harvested almost 210,000 deer in the state. The use of regulated deer hunting ensures that Georgia’s deer population continues to be healthy and strong.

Over 1 million acres of public hunting land is available to hunters in Georgia, including more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas. Many areas offer special hunts throughout the season, including primitive weapons and modern firearms hunts. Dates and locations for hunts are available in the 2020–2021 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations guide found at http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/.

Quick Basics

The season bag limit is 10 antlerless deer and two antlered deer (one of the antlered deer must have at least four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers). Special regulations apply to archery-only counties and extended archery season areas.

To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record (available in the Outdoors GA app or as a paper copy print-able from your license account).

Licenses can be purchased online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Once you harvest a deer, you must report it within 24 hours through Georgia Game Check. Deer can be checked on the Outdoors GA app (useable with or without cell service), at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.