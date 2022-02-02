GAME ON GIRL

Emily Courtois, a Navy personnel specialist from Covington was the first woman selected to compete as a member of the Navy’s esports team, Goats & Glory. Courtois, who attended Walnut Grove High School in Walton County, joined the team in 2021 and has since competed in a range of in-person tournaments across the country against top high school and college student teams. In addition, she regularly competes virtually with gamers across the country, livestreaming on the Navy’s Twitch channel.

For Courtois, it is an honor to represent her hometown on this team.

“I had a desire to serve my country while taking advantage of the benefits, such as free college tuition,” Courtois said. “I never dreamed I would have the opportunity to do my favorite thing for work, which is gaming, while getting my bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. As a member of the Navy’s Goats & Glory esports team, I’m proud to represent Navy women and my hometown of Covington.”

The Navy’s Goats & Glory esports team was established in 2020 to provide a platform for people from all walks of life to engage with sailors and learn more about the range of opportunities the Navy provides, while sharing a mutual passion for gaming.