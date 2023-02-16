Four Newton County area basketball teams remain in contention for region titles and playoff positioning

COVINGTON, Ga. — Four of the area basketball teams remain in the hunt for either region championships or playoff positioning.

Newton Boys of Region 4-AAAAAAA

The Newton Rams will face an all-too-familiar foe on Friday in the region championship game — the Grayson Rams.

These two teams have battled for the Region 4-AAAAAAA the past two seasons with Grayson winning both.

Newton, however, will look to change that this go round.

The Rams defeated South Gwinnett on Wednesday 61-42 to advance to the title game. Stephon Castle led the team with 17 points followed by Ashton Pennamon with 11 and Timothy Prather with nine.

Friday is when Newton and Grayson will square off for the region title. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at Newton High School.

Social Circle Boys of Region 5A-Division I

Playing for a chance at the program's second consecutive region title, the Social Circle Redskins showed up to play in the semi-finals on Tuesday. The Redskins defeated region foe Jasper County 53-40, which gives Social Circle the season sweep of the Hurricanes.

Seniors Lamarius Jackson and DaShon Hyman led the way all night. Jackson recorded a team-high 22 points while Hyman contributed 17 points.

With Tuesday's victory, Social Circle will play Friday at 8:30 p.m. for the region championship game. The Redskins will face Oglethorpe County --- the Patriots defeated Prince Avene 58-56 Tuesday to advance --- for all the marbles.

Despite Friday's outcome, though, Social Circle will host the first round of the state playoffs either Feb. 21 or 22.

Eastside Boys of Region 8-AAAAA

For the second time in the past three seasons, the Eastside Eagles solidified a spot in the Class AAAAA state playoffs.

The Eagles defeated Clarke Central 70-63 in the quarterfinals of their region tournament hosted by Winder-Barrow High School this week. However, a third quarter surge helped Winder-Barrow eliminate Eastside from region title contention. The Bulldoggs defeated the Eagles in the semifinals 41-33 on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Eastside will play for the No. 3 or No. 4 seed on Friday out of the region. The Eagles will face Heritage (Conyers) Friday at 5:30 p.m. The two teams split their regular season matchups, too.

Social Circle Girls of Region 5A-Division I

The Social Circle Lady Redskins knew they would make the Class A-Division I playoffs before the season began with them being in a four-team region. The only question has been which spot they will enter.

That answer has been narrowed down to either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed. Social Circle lost to Prince Avenue on Tuesday 54-34.

As a result, the Lady Redskins will play Jasper County on Friday at 4 p.m. The Lady Hurricanes were swept by Social Circle in the regular season with both margins of victories being an average of 25 points.





