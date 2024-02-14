Will Norton signs NLI to play golf at Shelton State

Eastside’s Will Norton signed his national letter of intent Wednesday morning to continue his golf career at the next level.

Norton penned his commitment to join the Shelton State golf team in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates in the Eagles’ auditorium.

Following the event, Norton spoke about his signing and gave thanks to those who supported him.

“I am just super excited. I am blessed that God has given me the opportunity to play at the next level,” Norton said. I worked really hard for it so it feels like all of my work has paid off. Thanks to all my family, friends and coaches — both in baseball and golf. They have helped me get to where I am today.”

Norton has played golf for many years, but his competitive golf career began during his time at Eastside.

“I played off and on since I was about eight years old, but it wasn’t until my sophomore year of high school where I started playing competitively,” Norton said.

Norton’s decision to go to Shelton State stemmed from his meetings with the Buccaneers’ coaching staff.

“[It was] Coach Chris [Sanford], along with the other teammates,” Norton said. “They made me feel welcoming and it felt like a place where I could see myself for the next couple of years. Everything about it seemed like home.”

As he looks ahead to his time at Shelton State, Norton is excited to see what the opportunity can do for his life.

“Seeing where Shelton State takes me in life,” Norton said. “Whether it is on the golf course or meeting new people and new friends and experiences. I am just excited to see what it does for me, I think it will be good.”